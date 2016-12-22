Sevan Writers’s Resort gets a fresh start from Getty Foundation

It became known this August that the Getty Foundation included Sevan Writers’ Resort of the Writers’ Union of Armenia, designed by Gevorg Kochar and Mikael Mazmanyan, in Keeping It Modern project for conservation of modern architecture.



Mediamax asked head of the research project, art critic and curator Ruben Arevshatyan to tell us details about realization of this project.



The Getty Foundation addresses the issue of preservation of modern monuments worldwide, now carrying out this project for the third time.



In the first two stages the foundation itself selected the monuments, for instance, world-renowned modern buildings of XX century such as Erich Mendelsohn’s Einstein Tower, Jorn Utzon’s Sydney Opera House, a Le Corbusier house, Louis Kahn’s Salk Institute, a Walter Gropius mansion, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Robie House, Alvar Aalto’s Paimio Sanatorium, and others.



In 2016 candidates had to take part in a competition before the selection. Sevan Writers’ Resort, presented by Armenia, managed to get through the contest stage and became one of the nine sites selected by the foundation.



Photo: from R. Arevshatyan’s archive

Photo: from R. Arevshatyan’s archive

Photo: Nemrut Baghdasaryan/Photolur archive