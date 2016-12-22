Hassan Rouhani to visit Armenia on December 21

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani will visit Yerevan on December 21.

According to Iranian media, Head of Iranian presidential press service Parviz Ishmael told about this on December 18.



He informed that meeting of Hassan Rouhani and President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, as well as signing of Memorandum of Trade and Economic Cooperation is planned within the frames of this visit.



Iranian President will be accompanied by a number of ministers and heads of private companies.



Businessmen of both countries will participate in a discussion on strenghthening trade ties.



Iranian President will visit Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan after leaving Armenia.