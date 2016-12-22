We develop alternative for Upper Lars checkpoint, Prime Minister says

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said today the government was undertaking efforts to develop new transport networks and find alternatives to Upper Lars checkpoint on the Georgian-Russian border.

Prime Minister made this statement at the meeting with representatives of Armenia’s 10 largest importers.



According to Karen Karapetyan, an alternative route will allow to organize import and export in more favorable conditions and more predictable schedule.



Yesterday Prime Minister met with representatives of Armenia’s 10 largest producers-exporters as well.



Karen Karapetyan noted that the government planned to monitor legal norms for export, and detect and remove obstacles to regulation.



Prime Minister stressed the government would be consistent in solving the raised issues, and attached great importance to activity of the producing companies in Armenia, which were inclined to export their goods.