Serzh Sargsyan sends letter of sympathy to Vladimir Putin

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On December 19 President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a letter of sympathy to President of Russia Vladimir Putin regarding the barbaric assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov.
Armenian President strongly condemned this act of terrorism and offered his condolences to family and friends of the late Ambassador, the diplomatic mission and the people of Russia.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.