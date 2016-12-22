1480 views

Serzh Sargsyan sends letter of sympathy to Vladimir Putin


President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan
President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan

Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. On December 19 President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a letter of sympathy to President of Russia Vladimir Putin regarding the barbaric assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov.

Armenian President strongly condemned this act of terrorism and offered his condolences to family and friends of the late Ambassador, the diplomatic mission and the people of Russia.

