Armenian President offers his condolences to Angela Merkel


President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan
Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan offered his condolences to German Chancellor Angela Merkel regarding the tragedy in Berlin centre that left dozens of innocent people dead or injured.

Armenian presidential press service informed that Serzh Sargsyan strongly condemned the act and reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to continuous fights against global terrorism.

