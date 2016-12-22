1506 views

Iranian President arrives in Yerevan


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Iran Hassan Rouhani has arrived in Armenia with an official visit.

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received the guest at Zvartnots International Airport.

Mediamax finds it worth mentioning that this is Hassan Rouhani’s first visit to Armenia.

Leaders of the two countries first met in August 2013 in Tehran.

