Armenian President states necessity of “accelerated development”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said, “We need accelerated development.”

The President made this statement on December 22, while receiving representatives of business sphere.



“Our government gives the opportunity to make a new foundation for productive cooperation in the name of future development. In this regard I expect the government to provide quality services, performing as a reliable partner for you,” Armenian President said.



Serzh Sargsyan noted that amidst decrease of resource flows from outside “stimulating economic growth through export became a priority”.



“Data for 2015-2015 shows that our economy has certain potential to grow in that direction. Correlation indices for export and import in January-November 2016 allow us to state that export must become the moving power that will ensure accelerated economic growth,” the President said.



“Our priority task is to consolidate mutual trust between the government and the business community. I am well aware that none of you avoids an honest and open conversation. I assure that you will find a worthy companion in the government. It is necessary to join efforts and open new perspectives for our country. I am certain the next few years will be crucial for us,” Serzh Sargsyan concluded.