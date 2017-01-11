Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in December

Yerevan /Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform, developed by Mediamax media company, introduces the volume of Armenian online media coverage of members of Armenian government in December, 2016.



Review of about 120 media websites showed that trio of the most mentioned ministers (in Armenian) did not change in comparison to November:



1. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan: 1696 mentions;



2. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian: 1087 mentions;



3. Minister of Justice of Armenia Arpine Hovhannisyan: 960 mentions.







Trio of the least mentioned ministers has changed in comparison to November:



1. Minister of Labor and Social Issues of Armenia Artem Asatryan: 210 mentions;



2. Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms of Armenia Vache Gabrielyan: 218 mentions;



3. Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Armenia Ashot Manukyan: 262 mentions.



The presented data relates exclusively to the amount of mentions, not undertones.



Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies have already subscribed to the system.