Serzh Sargsyan offers his condolences to President of Iran

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a letter of condolences today to President of Iran Hassan Rouhani on the passing of former President of Iran Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.
“Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani will always remain in the memory of the Armenian nation as President of the neighboring country, during the tenure of which first interstate ties between newly-independent Armenia and Iran were established, giving fresh impetus to the centuries old friendship between the two nations. Today we continue to expand and deepen our cooperation on the base, that was built during those years,” Serzh Sargsyan’s message reads.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.