Yerevan Municipality to offer free parking for electric cars

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During today’s meeting Yerevan Municipality held a discussion on privilegies for owners of the environmentally safe transport, electric cars.

Recalling that Yerevan Council of the Elders raised the issue of establishing certain privilege for electric car owners in order to encourage introduction of this type of transport at its last session, Mayor Taron Margaryan instructed to prepare a draft decision on free parking for electic cars at paid parkings in the capital, and to present the draft for approval at the next session of the council.