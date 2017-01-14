Armenia keeps project on railway to Iran

Yerevan/Mediamax/. At the session today, Armenian Government approved the draft decision to dissolve Railway Construction Directorate CJSC of Armenian Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies.

According to Minister of Transport Vahan Martirosyan, closure of the company is aimed at optimization of the state administration and will reduce annual budget expences by around AMD 35 million.



Vahan Martirosyan stressed that it will not affect implementation of the Armenia-Iran railway project, and the railway department of the Ministry can take upon itself corresponding fuctions.



The Minister also noted that the government remains interested in the Armenia-Iran railway project.