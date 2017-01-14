922 views

Aurora Initiative presents “Maggie for children” film


Photo: Aurora Prize


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Aurora Humanitarian Inititative presented a film about the first Aurora Prize Laureate, founder of REMA Hospital in Burundi and Maison Shalom Marguerite Barankitse, and about the continuous impact of the prize.

In 2016 Marguerite Barankitse had the extraordinary opportunity to nominate humanitarian organizations, which helped and inspired her, to receive the USD 1 million award of the Aurora Prize.

Ms. Barankitse chose her longtime partners: Fondation du Grand-Duc et de la Grande-Duchesse; Fondation Jean-François Peterbroeck; and Fondation Bridderlech Deelen.

“I chose these three organizations because I know they will follow all these dreams to change the world,” said the first Aurora Prize Laureate Marguerite Barankitse.

These organizations have already managed to fund a number of projects to combat child poverty and advancing aid and rehabilitation for child refugees and orphans in Rwanda, Ethiopia, Brazil and Democratic Republic of Congo.

 

