John Stanmeyer bridges stories of Armenians and Turks

In March 2016 Mediamax presented the story of photo reporter John Stanmeyer and his Yerevan workshop. This year John Stenmayer visited Yerevan again and told Mediamax about his Bridging stories project.



He said he started this project six months ago with Armenian and Turkish colleagues, aiming to bridge hope and peace between the two nations.



Within the Bridging stories project, twelve young photographers for Armenia and another twelve from Turkey give photo stories that reflect similarities between the two cultures.



The stories purposefully avoid pointing the place of shooting so that people see the level of similarity between the countries.



John Stanmeyer noted that sometimes lines are so blurred that it’s difficult to tell where the given photo was taken.



“This is the project not only between Turkey and Armenia, but this is for all of us trying to overcome indifference by bridging stories,” he said.



John Stanmeyer Photo: Mediamax

Photo: John Stanmeyer

