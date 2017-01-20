Mahmoud Abbas participates the Armenian Christmas’ celebrations in Bethlehem

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On January 18 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas participated the Armenian Christmas’ celebrations in Bethlehem held in the midnight in the Grotto of the Nativity Church.

He also participated the reception that was organized by His Beatitude Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Arch. Nourhan Manougian on the occasion of the Armenian Christmas.



Armenian Church in the Holy Land celebrates the Christmas according to the old calendar, on 18/19 January.



In 2000 Armenian President Robert Kocharyan and Palestinian President Yassir Arafat participated the Armenian Christmas’ celebrations in the Grotto of the Nativity Church.