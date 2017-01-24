Chamber of Architects to establish “equal rules of the game”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Chairman of the Union of Architects of Armenia Mkrtich Minasyan said today that “The Law on Architectural Activity” in Armenia is a necessity.

He said this, while introducing journalists to the main features of the draft law approved by the Government on December 1, 2016 and presented for discussion in National Assembly.



Should the law pass, Armenian Chamber of Architects NGO will be created with its activity regulated by the principle of self-regulation.



The chamber will perform licensing and registration of architects, establishment of code of ethics and a number of other functions.



“Chamber of Architects is going to be the successor of the Union of Architects. Based on law, it will regulate the relations between the architects, planners and the government,” Chairman of the Union said.



According to Mkrtich Minasyan, it is important to adopt a unified law, which will establish the same rules of the game for all architects.



Member of the Union of Architects Sashur Kalashyan emphasized that the architects will be more protected with the adoption of this law.



Executive secretary of Union of Architects of Armenia Boris Kocharyan added that this law will help the architects be protected from arbitrariness of the planners. According to him, unlike the union, the chamber will have the legitimacy to take the whole responsibility for creating the environment.



Boris Kocharyan emphasized that the union cannot accomplish it today, as all architects are currently independent and not subjected to them.



“Creation of the chamber will at least partly solve those issues,” Boris Kocharyan said.