Only 35.4% of Armenian youth pursue profession

Yerevan/Mediamax/. “Generation of Independence: Research Among Young People” found out that Armenia’s youth today is “vulnerable and incomplete”.

The study was carried out by the Armenian branch of Friedrich Ebert Foundation in cooperation with Faculty of Sociology of YSU. They surveyed 1200 people aged 14-29 from Yerevan and 10 marzes of Armenia.



According to the research, young Armenians have uncertainty in public life, and social activity is more characteristic for the males. The youth don’t trust state agencies and display minimal political involvement.



“We initiated the research to understand young people in Armenia, as they are the sector of society that starts changes, moves forward and succeeds. Our goal was to stress the importance of young people’s role in the society and political decision making,” Director of the FES South Caucasus Office Julia Blazius told the press today.



She noted that the research outlined main problems and stressed certain points in education and employent.



The research discovered that one of serious problems is lack of financial resources for acquiring professional education. 24.3% of young people in Armenia don’t want to continue their education for that reason exactly. On the other hand, professional knowledge doesn’t guarantee a job, and only 35.4% of the youth pursue their respective profession.



Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Armenia Karine Harutyunyan attached importance to such researches.



“They raise awareness in the ministry about young people’s problems, help us plan the efforts and make targeted decisions,” Deputy Minister said.



According to her, those problems aren’t new, and the research contains important issues and stresses, such as lack of state funding for higher education and resulting low quality of education, etc.