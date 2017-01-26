Steps to be taken to create Armenian-Russian Foundation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan issued instructions today at the government session on the agreements, reached during his official visit to the Russian Federation.

Armenian Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan was instructed to carry out active work with the relevant ministries of Russia to start formation of Russian-Armenian investment foundation.



Suren Karayan was also instructed to implement the necessary work with the Russian side for providing involvement of Russian capital in the free economic zone, which will be established in Meghri, and present monthly reports.



Taking into account the fact that Russian citizens will from now on be able to enter the territory of the Republic of Armenia with their internal passports, State Committee on Tourism was instructed to elaborate a diverse tourism package and present until March 1, 2017 the report on the implemented work.



Taking into consideration the negotiations with the Russian side, as well as the limitations, conditioned by weather conditions on Stepantsminda-Larsi highway, Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies was instructed to negotiate with the Georgian and Russian sides and introduce the government to the proposals on carrying out transportation through alternative routes.