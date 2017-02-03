NATO Headquarters mark 25th Anniversary of Armenian Armed Forces

Yerevan /Mediamax/. An official reception was organized at NATO Headquarters, devoted the 25th anniversary of formation of the Armenian Armed Forces.
Head of Armenian Mission in NATO, Ambassador Armen Edigaryan touched upon the history of formation of the Armenian Armed Forces and its development in 25 years, guidelines of international strategic cooperation, adopted by Armenia, process of implementation of reforms in the Armenian Army and Nation-Army concept.
Speaking about Armenia-NATO relations, Armen Edigaryan expressed conviction that those would continue to develop in the future in a consistent and mutually beneficial way, Armenian MFA reports.
