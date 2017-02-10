Gustave Roussy Institute to open oncological center in Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Healthcare Levon Altunyan said today that Gustave Roussy Institute of France had taken upon itself to participate in improvement of oncological services in Armenia.

While receiving the Institute’s General Director Alexander Eggermont, Minister Altunyan expressed his hope that the Gustave Roussy brand will help make a way for medical tourism in Armenia.



“I am convinced that cooperation with Gustave Roussy Institute of Paris in the process of improving oncological service quality in Armenia will be productive,” Levon Altunyan said. “We are on our way to strengthen that collaboration and make it continuous by providing for foundation of a new center.”



According to the Minister, the goal of cooperation with the Institute is to ensure early detection and effective treatment of cancer with newest technologies and methods in Armenia.



Alexander Eggermont noted that their clinic’s model “is ready for introduction in the countries with necessary infrastructure and the issue of the fight against cancer”.



“That implies improvement of the infrastructure and all types of treatment, and targeted retraining of specialists,” Alexander Eggermont said.