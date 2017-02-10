U.S to support “real opponents” of corruption in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said today that there was a lot of work to do in fight against corruption, and U.S. was ready to support the Armenian government to tackle this issue.

Ambassador Mills noted this during his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, also attended by Deborah Grieser, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Armenia Mission Director.



“There can be no doubt about the commitment of the United States in supporting the fight against corruption in Armenia. We are ready to work with those structures of the Armenian government, which demonstrate real will to eliminate corruption in this country,” Richard Mills said, welcoming public statements and actions of Armenian Prime Minister on this matter.



By the request of Richard Mills, Armenian Prime Minister introduced details on the Independent Anti-Corruption Body to be created on the base of the Ethics Commission on High Ranking Officials.



“Active civil position, operating government-society contact, constructive collaboration with partner structures is of great importance to provide consistency and successful steps, directed at fight against corruption. I wish to outline once again that the Armenian government is open to discussion and suggestions,” Prime Minister Karapetyan said.