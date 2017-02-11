Armenian envoy honors Maryte Kontrimaite's 70th anniversary

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Ambassador of Armenia to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan participated in a memory-evening at Lithuanian Writers' Union, devoted to the 70th anniversary of Maryte Kontrimaite, Lithuanian writer, poet, armenologist and a good friend of the Armenian people.

“We often say that a person is alive as long as we remember. Maryte Kontrimaite will always be in the souls and hearts of the Armenian people for leaving an indelible mark on Armenian modern history and culture. She will continue to be the wonderful symbol of friendship between Armenia and Lithuania. Maryte Kontrimaite perpetuated her ties with Armenia by protecting the rights of Armenians to live in free and independent Artsakh. She supported Armenians, having seen their fight for peace and independence, despite all the pressure,” Tigran Mkrtchyan said.



Maryte Kontrimaite passed away in 2016. She was a member of Sąjudis movement in Lithuania, one of the organizers of the aid from Lithuania after the of 1988 Spitak earthquake, passionate supporter of Karabakh movement, independence of Lithuania and Armenia, international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and deeper ties between Armenia and Lithuania.



She translated into Lithuanian fragments of works by Grigor Narekatsi, Nahapet Kuchak, Sayat-Nova, Yeghishe Charents, Sero Khanzadyan, Gevorg Emin, Paruyr Sevak, Hrant Matevosyan and others.



Maryte Kontrimaite gave an interview to Mediamax (in Armenian) during her last visit to Armenia in 2015.