Armenian Government to create commission for borderline communities

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan made a decision today on creation of the interdepartmental commission for coordination of issues in borderline communities.
The commission will be headed by Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, who is to prepare suggestions, aimed at solving economic and other issues of borderline communities, in three-month period.
In particular, the suggestions will cover:
- Construction of safety barriers around schools and kindergartens in borderline communities;
- Construction of shelters for protection from the rival’s shelling;
- Provision of weapons for local watchmen in case the situation escalates in borderline communities;
- Improvement of the roads leading to territories of economic value;
- Planning of investment projects in borderline communities.
