Serzh Sargsyan congratulates Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan addressed a congratulatory message to Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of his election as German President.

Serzh Sargsyan stated his confidence that Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s saturated career and estimated experience in state and political affairs will best serve the further development of Germany.



Armenian President shared his appreciation for intensification of high-level bilateral political dialogue and mutual visits between Armenia and Germany in recent years.



“Today Germany is one of Armenia’s primary economic and donor partners, and a consistent supporter of large-scale reforms in our country.



I attach great importance to the fact that our cooperation is facilitated not only by mutual interests, but also by the mutual system of values. It is proved by the Resolution on Armenian Genocide, adopted by the German Bundestag last year.



Being personally aware of your professionalsm and patriotism, I am certain that our bilateral relations will not just maintain their current level, but will also acquire new pace during your service, contributing to prosperity of our countries,” Armenian President said.





