Armenia to map seismic risk

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Amenian Minsitry of Emergency Situations and the World Bank will cooperate in the frames of the National Disaster Risk Management Program.

The Ministry informs that the Emergency Situations Minister Davit Tonoyan met with the World Bank technical support mission February 13 and discussed the directions and issues of the National Strategy on Disaster Risk Reduction.



The program will assess possible seismic risk and map it for further use of the collected data in building norms guildeline.



The parties also discussed the study on capacities of risk management, which includes estimation of possible financial risks for Armenia due to disasters, the main issues of the republic’s financial stability, as well as possible budget mechanisms for disaster risk reduction.



