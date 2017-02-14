758 views

Armenia sends humanitarian aid to Syria


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Another shipment of humanitarian aid from Armenia, intended for the people in Syria who suffered from the conflict, arrived in the country.

Armenian Defense Ministry informed that the transportation was organized in accordance with the agreement reached by Defense Ministries of Armenia and Russia, and by the order of the President of Armenia.

IL-76 helicopter of the Russian Air Force delivered 18 tons of humanitarian aid (mostly food) to Syria.

Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan and Russian Ambassador Ivan Volynkin saw off the shipment at Erebuni Airport.

Representatives of Armenian Ministries of Defense, of Emergency Situations and of Diaspora accompanied the humanitarian aid shipment in order to carry out its distribution in Syria.

Another shipment of humanitarian aid will be delivered in the coming days.

