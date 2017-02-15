Armenian PM calls on students to be “rebellious and uncompromising”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan stated today the necessity to discuss the way to make education at Yerevan State University (YSU) more efficient and modern.

Prime Minister made this comment at the meeting with heads and professors of YSU.



“Whatever we do for development of our country, we must do it in a smart and calculated manner. We have no other option. This is our objective. Our main capital, i.e. the people, should be educated,” said the head of the government.



Karen Karapetyan stressed that any agency needs to meet the market’s requirements to be successful.



“Today IT sector needs at least 2000 good engineers annually. We should to work regularly on intensification of the business-university relations and on compliance with current trends,” Prime Minister said.



He urged the students to be more active and to express their opinion.



“The meeting with you was very impotant for our team, because even in the USSR the professors and students of YSU differed by their free mind, and by being rebellious and uncompromising in a good way,” said Karen Karapetyan, a graduate of the Applied Mathematics Faculty of YSU himself.



Prime Minister also announced the launch of the initiative for startups.



“We will announce a contest, and we are prepared to fund those business projects of YSU students, which win top three places. We also have the issue of forming the team, and we will welcome any initiative. We are ready to discuss any ideas on development of our country at the Center of Strategic Initiatives,” said the head of the government, calling on the students to use that platform.