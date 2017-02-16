UWC Dilijan joins One Billion Rising

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The students of UWC Dilijan College, concerned with issues of equality and advance for women, decided to join One Billion Rising international movement and spread it in Armenia.

At 15:00 on February 18, UWC Dilijan College in cooperation with United Ambassadors at Large for Global Integration and Dilijan Community Center will hold an event aimed at promotion of UWC values and mission, as well at raising awareness about the violence against women.



The ideas of One Billion Rising will be realized in UWC Dilijan through culture, dancing, singing and poetry. Dilijan residents, representatives of NGOs operating in Armenia and guests from various countries will take part in the event.



The list of participants includes Chief Doctor at Dilijan Children’s Antituberculosis Sanatorium Yevgenya Hovhannisyan, International Monetary Fund Resident Representative for Armenia Teresa Daban Sanches, Country Manager for Armenia, Europe and Central Asia Laura Bailey, President of United Ambassadors at Large for Global Integration USA Graziella Seif, Defender of the rights of disabled people and President of Disabilityinfo NGO Zara Batoyan, UNDP Women in Local Democracy Workshop Coordinator Natalya Harutyunyan, and Director of Tumo Center for Creative Technologies Marie Lou Papazian.