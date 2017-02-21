Armenia to increase disaster resilience

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The World Bank will assist Armenia in increasing the country’s disaster resilience upon launching the National Disaster Risk Management Program.

Today Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan and World Bank Country Manager for Armenia Laura Bailey discussed the directions of realization of Armenia’s National Disaster Risk Management Program and outlined new possibilities for expanding cooperation between the agencies.



The program is aimed at increasing resilience and response capacity of Armenian government and population to man-made and natural disasters.



Davit Tonoyan stressed the importance of developing a program to increase disaster resilience among target groups (women, children, disabled people) and raising awareness on special platforms.



In May a group of experts from the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) will visit Armenia to discuss the next steps of expansion of the program at a working meeting.