Armenian President visits Center of Strategic Initiatives


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan visited today the Center of Strategic Initiatives.

Executive Director of the center Alexander Khachaturyan introduced President Sargsyan to the work policy, main directions and sectors of the center’s activity, as well as to the efforts, short-term and long-term projects already realized in those directions.

Serzh Sargsyan welcomed the consistent work, business approach and attitute of the center, which was created several months ago by Armenian Prime Minister’s initiative.

The President also presented his comments and approaches regarding the efforts implemented in several key sectors for the center, attached importance to basing projects on measurable results and expressed his readiness to support the center when necessary.

