Catholicos of All Georgia hosts Armenian Prime Minister

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II expressed his confidence that the visit of Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan to Georgia will facilitate further development and strengthening of ties between the two people.

“Cooperation between our Churches is built on neighbourly relations. Authorities of both states should do everything possible to develop collaboration and ensure welfare of the two nations. I am happy to see Armenian culture bloom today, but at the same time, we should not feel satisfied with the past and with everything our people did before. We need to think about what we can do to ensure prosperity of our peoples now,” Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia said at the meeting with Karen Karapetyan in Tbilisi.



Armenian Prime Minister shared his satisfaction with the results of negotiations he held with Georgian partners during his visit.



“Our two brotherly states have huge potential for developing cooperation, and we are ready to undertake necessary steps to realize it,” Karen Karapetyan said.



The head of Armenian Government also expressed his gratitude to Georgian authorities and Church for their attention towards the Armenian community and culture.