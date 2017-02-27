381 views

EU Council approves Georgia visa waiver


Yerevan/Mediamax/. EU legal act to grant Georgian citizens visa-free travel will come into force at the end of March.

EU Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos stated this today in Tbilisi.

“The Council of the European Union adopted today the necessary amendments to the EU legal act to grant Georgian citizens visa-free travel to the EU-Schengen area,” he said.

EU official emphasized that “the act was the result of the common efforts of Georgian people and Georgian authorities, and they should be proud of that achievement.”

Mediamax reminds that European Parliament approved Georgia visa waiver by the majority of votes at the beginning of February.

Accordingly, under the visa exemption, Georgians with a biometric passport will have the right to enter the Schengen area visa-free for 90 days in any 180-day period.--0--





