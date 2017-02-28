5-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kapan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today 3, 9-magnitude earthquake was registered 5 km North-East of Kapan, at 10:17 Yerevan Time.
Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations remarked that the earthquake occurred at 10 km depth, while the maximum motion recorded in the epicenter was 5 magnitudes.
The earthquake was felt in Kapan at 5 magnitudes, Goris and Kajaran at 4-5 magnitudes.
The earthquake was followed by 3, 3-magnitude aftershock.
According to the preliminary data, no destruction was registered.
