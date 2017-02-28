Associated Television International to shoot a film about Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. American Associated Television International will shoot a documentary about Armenia.

President of Associated Television International David McKenzie told about this today during his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan in Yerevan.



According to him, the initiative is aimed at helping Armenia as the first Christian country become more recognizable in the world, introducing Armenian people, their history and culture to broader audience and growing interest in Armenia among tourists.



Karen Karapetyan noted that the Armenian government attached special importance to the steps for increasing the Armenian touristic attractiveness and is ready to discuss all the suggestions in that direction.