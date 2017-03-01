CoE: Armenia is tolerant to national minorities

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Experts from Council of Europe declared that a climate of tolerance and dialogue between the majority population and national minority groups generally prevails in Armenia.

That statement is provided in the report published by CoE Advisory Committee on Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities today.



CoE believes that continued support of cultural projects and media for national minorities in Armenia is a positive step for the country.



“Nevertheless, Armenia is widely perceived as a mono-ethnic homogenous and mono-religious state. This, coupled with lack of media attention, limits the visibility of minorities and leads to their side-lining,” the report reads.



CoE observed that the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the closed borders with neighbouring states have led to socio-economic hardships, which are particularly acute in poorer regions in secluded mountainous areas, inhabited largely by the Yezidi national minority.



Council of Europe experts remarked that in spite of economic difficulties, Armenia admitted into the country more than 20,000 refugees.



“The authorities work to ensure the protection of national minorities and provide some opportunities for learning the Assyrian, Kurdish, Russian and Yezidi languages in schools,” the report reads.



The experts from CoE Advisory Committee suggested Armenian authorities to take immediate legislative action and criminalize forced marriages, widely spread in national minority groups.



European experts also recommended Armenian authorities to ensure participation of national minorities and civil society in preparing the new Law on National Minorities.



