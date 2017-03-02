4856 views

Henrikh Mkhitaryan joins initiative for disabled Armenian soldiers


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenia national football team and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has joined the initiative to support disabled Armenian soldiers.


“I am joining the project of the Yerevan State Medical University, and I’ll be happy to congratulate my loved ones with the cards made for the initiative.



Come join us! The whole revenue will be allocated to renovation of the rehabilitation center for soldiers,” Mkhitaryan posted on his Facebook page.

