TASS Deputy Director compares Mehriban Aliyeva to Eleanor Roosevelt

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Mikhail Gusman, First Deputy Director General at TASS Russian state news agency, compared Mehriban Aliyeva to Eleanor Roosevelt.

Mikhail Gusman and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu discussed the appointment of Mehriban Aliyeva as First Vice-President of Azerbaijan on air of Echo of Moscow radio station.



When asked to which of the world’s first ladies he would compare Mehriban Aliyeva, Mikhail Gusman answered:



“I see only a single parallel. I have thought for a while. Taking into consideration the influence and perception in the country, she reminds me of Eleanor Roosevelt. Thanks God, not in terms of appearance...”



“She is very hardworking and easily educable person. I was present at the memory evening in honor of her grandfather, a famous philosopher and UNESCO writer Jalal. She delivered her speech in English at that fabulous evening. Being a graduate from a linguistic university, I was impressed by her proficiency. I complimented Mehriban khanoum at the end of the evening on her language proficiency. I asked her how long she had studies English, and she answered that she had only started and just learned her speech by heart. One should be able to learn that speech by heart, I can tell you as a professional. It is about learning a language in a way that it is not heard,” TASS Deputy Director said.