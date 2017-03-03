Few charities are trusted like Hayastan Fund, says President Sargsyan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today that Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has demonstrated transparent work throughout these 25 years.

The President made that statement during his visit to the organization on the occasion of its 25th anniversary.



“During those 25 years, the fund was able to solve problems from restoration of our destroyed villages to management of the earthquake’s aftermath and construction of roads, schools and kindergartens in our two Armenian states,” said Serzh Sargsyan, who also performs as President of the Board of Trustees of the fund.



The head of the state attached particular importance to the efforts of local agencies.



“The engine of our fund is the local branches, the people who created and continue to create the base for the work of our fund, applying their personal time and capabilities. I believe it is owing to them first that the fund is trusted by the people. There are not many foundations that enjoy the same amount of donors – 700 000. That means trust of 700 000 people,” the President said.



Serzh Sargsyan shared his confidence that the fund should continue working.



“No matter how far we’ve come as a state, we still face challenges. Some of them can be overcome only by active work of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund,” the President said.





