U.S. Ambassador urges Armenians to vote in April elections


Yerevan/Mediamax/. U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills stated today that Armenian citizens should be confident that their votes will count.

The Ambassador made that statement during his visit to the headquarters of “Yelk” alliance.

“I join you in denouncing rumors that the video cameras and identification technology in the polling places are being installed to track how people will vote. I urge all Armenian voters to go to the polls on April 2 for the sake of Armenia’s future,” “Yelk” alliance press service quoted Richard Mills as saying.

