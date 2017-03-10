Two-month Francophonie season starts in Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Ahead of International Francophonie Day (March 20), two-month Francophonie season 2017 kicked off in Armenia.

Armenian MFA noted that more than 600 francophone cultural events will be held in March and April both in Yerevan and all marzes of Armenia. There will also be events at universities and secondary schools within the frames of two-month Francophonie season 2017.



French, Swiss, Canadian and Lithuanian Embassies have also organized a number of events.



The full program within the frames of two-month Francophonie season in Armenia is available here.