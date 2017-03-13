399 views

Armenian Police releases voter list


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Police of the Republic of Armenian released the total number of voters 20 days before Parliamentary elections on April 2.

2 564 244 voters are involved in the Armenian electoral register by March 13.

Armenian Police emphasized that this number also involved 1249 voters according to location and 20 unregistered voters.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Region | March 13, 2017 17:40
Turkey sells Azerbaijan an anti-UAV system

Politics | March 13, 2017 16:14
U.S. Ambassador urges Armenian citizens to resist vote buying attempts

Society | March 13, 2017 14:39
James Appathurai congratulates NATO Information Centre in Armenia on 10th anniversary
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017