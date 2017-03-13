Armenian Police releases voter list

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Police of the Republic of Armenian released the total number of voters 20 days before Parliamentary elections on April 2.
2 564 244 voters are involved in the Armenian electoral register by March 13.
Armenian Police emphasized that this number also involved 1249 voters according to location and 20 unregistered voters.
