ICRC to support construction of “safe rooms” in Tavush

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will support improvement of standards for constructing “safe rooms” at kindergartens and schools in bordering villages of Tavush marz.

The respective agreement was reached today at the meeting of Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan and Head of Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross Caroline Douilliez.



Davit Tonoyan attached importance to improving capabilities of rescuers, serving at bases of Minister of Emergency Situations in bordering villages in providing advanced first medical aid. An agreement was reached with ICRC on organizing master classes and practical trainings on the spot.