Francophonie events in Armenia to focus on digital technologies


French Ambassador to Armenia Jean-Francois Charpentier
French Ambassador to Armenia Jean-Francois Charpentier

Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan /Mediamax/. French Embassy in Armenia will hold Francophonie events on March 15-30.

French Ambassador to Armenia Jean-Francois Charpentier said today that the events will be held nationwide, under the auspices of the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

Jean-Francois Charpentier also informed that the French Embassy is joined in this project by the Embassies of Switzerland, Canada, Greece, Lithuania and Lebanon.

The French Embassy attache for culture and cooperation Alex Bortolan noted that they prepared quite a rich, saturated programme.

“The key theme this year is information and digital technologies. That topic is extremely interesting both for Armenia and France,” he said.

According to the Embassy representative, this year’s Francophonie will have a special feature – a festival of francophone films.

