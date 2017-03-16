UAE citizens to visit Armenia without visa

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At the session today, Armenian Government approved the draft decision on cancellation of entry visa regime for citizens of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan informed that the draft decision is aimed at facilitation of tourism.
The agreement on liberalization of visa regime between Armenia and UAE was reached during Armenian President’s visit to the United Arab Emirates.
