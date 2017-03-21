Armenian President congratulates Kurdish community on Nowrus

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message on Nowrus to the Kurdish Community of Armenia.

“This beautiful spring holiday, the blossom of nature and the new year fill our hearts with happiness. Armenian citizens share the joy of Nowrus with their Kurdish brothers and sisters.”



I wish you all festive mood, and let the coming spring fill your lives with positivity and happiness, while even more warming our centuries-old friendship,” the message reads.