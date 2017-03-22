Igla missile system is smuggled into Armenia from Georgia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian National Security Service (NSS) agents discovered and confiscated an Igla portable surface-to-air system with 9M39 type missile, smuggled into Armenia from Georgia.
NSS informed that the smugglers were Armenian citizens.
A criminal case was opened regarding the incident, and two people have been detained.
Preliminary investigation is underway.
