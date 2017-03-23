Samvel Babayan is detained in smuggling case

Yerevan/Mediamax/. On March 22, the press center of Armenian National Security Service informed that 3 persons, including Samvel Babayan, have been detained in the criminal case of the smuggling of Igla portable surface-to-air system with 9M39 type missile into Armenia from Georgia.

“The operative investigation measures provided reliable information that the persons who purchased and transported components of the mentioned missile system acted by the prearranged agreement and order of Samvel Babayan,” the NSS statement reads.



According to the statement, former Defense Minister of Artsakh Samvel Babayan is considered to be the “eminence grise” in Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan alliance. Samvel Babayan denies those claims.



Seyran Ohanyan, Raffi Hovhannisyan and Vardan Oskanyan issued a joint statement on March 22, which reads in particular:



“We view these actions of the authorities as an attempt to form an atmosphere of fear in our country and to affect the results of the elections in an illegal manner.”



Samvel Babayan returned to Armenia in May of 2016 after a long period of absence.



