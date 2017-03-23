David Mackenzie to open film school in Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Government received an offer from the world-renowned Scottish director and screenwriter David Mackenzie to found a television and film school in Armenia.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan informed about that offer at the government session today, stressing that according to the offer, the school in Armenia will perform as partner agency of the one in Los Angeles.



“The foundation of the school implies investment of up to USD 5 million,” Karen Karapetyan said.



Armenian Minister of Culture was instructed to study David Mackenzie’s offer in two weeks time and invite the director to negotiations in Armenia.