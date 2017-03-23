Participation level of Igla case suspects is currently investigated

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Press service of Armenian National Security Service (NSS) reports that current stage of the preliminary investigation involves various investigative actions with participation of suspects in the case regarding smuggling of Igla portable surface-to-air system with 9M39 type missile from Georgia into Armenia.



NSS emphasizes that the investigative actions are directed at defining the participation level and nature of each suspect in the mentioned crime, as well determining other circumstances of the case.



“At the same time joint measures are taken with Georgian law enforcement authorities on verification of preliminary data on allegedly smuggling ammunition through Armenian-Georgian border,” NSS noted.



Let us remind that 3 persons, including Samvel Babayan, have been detained in the criminal case of the smuggling of Igla portable surface-to-air system with 9M39 type missile into Armenia from Georgia.