Armenian President sends condolences to UK Prime Minister

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan addressed a letter of sympathy to Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Theresa May regarding the terror act in London on March 22 and resulting casualties and injuries.

“At this difficult moment, I send my sincere condolences and support for the friendly British people, reaffirming Armenia’s commitment to the fight against violence and any display of terrorism.



I wish families and friends of the victims to maintain the will to overcome this hard misfortune, and I wish speedy recovery to those injured,” the letter of sympathy reads.