“Wall of Election Falsifiers” database goes online

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Policy Forum Armenia research center, Transparency International Anticorruption Center and Citizen Observer Initiative, with the financial support of the European Endowment for Democracy, developed a database entitled the “Wall of Election Falsifiers”.



The database includes information about 72 individuals and violations they committed during Armenia’s December 2015 Constitutional referendum.



The Wall features members of electoral commissions, election proxies as well as individuals without a formal role in the process.



Wall of Election Falsifiers contains data about the individuals’ profession, work place, position, photo, the polling station where the violations took place, description of the violation, registration of the complaints related to the violation and/or initiation of criminal proceedings and the process of the legal case, in many cases accompanied by photo and video evidence.



The information collected by the Citizen Observer Initiative, media coverage, and the official data published by law enforcement agencies was used for the compilation of the Wall.



